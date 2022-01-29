A second-quarter stretch that saw the Wallowa girls score eight points in less than a minute shook the Cougars out of a slow start as they went on to defeat Imbler at home in Old Oregon League action Friday, Jan. 28, 41-27.
Imbler led 4-2 after one, and Wallowa held a 7-6 lead midway through the second before the quick barrage of points fueled by its press pushed the lead to 15-6 on a Sophie Moeller layup with 2:57 to play in the half. Zoe Hermens, who had a game-high 17 points, hit a stepback 3 just before the break for an 18-8 lead at the half.
Hermens and Joelle Treat of Imbler traded baskets in the third, with Hermens scoring eight and Treat six. But Wallowa couldn't put Imbler away, and a Jayda Cant putback brought Imbler within 30-22 after three.
Wallowa scored the first six points of the fourth to take a 36-22 lead on Abby Straight's basket with 4:40 to play. Imbler pulled no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
Hermens hit three 3-pointers as part of her offensive output. Haley Brockamp and Straight both added seven for Wallowa.
Treat led Imbler with 14 points. Elidia Rivas added six.
Imbler (6-12 overall, 4-3 OOL) visits Griswold Jan. 29, and Wallowa (10-6, 4-2) is at Pine Eagle Jan. 29.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.