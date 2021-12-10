ONTARIO — The Elgin girls basketball team secured its first win of the season, knocking off Four Rivers 46-15. The win improved the Huskies’ record to 1-3.
Elgin went up early, taking an 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and extending the lead to 26-6 at halftime. The Huskies maintained the advantage in the second half to hold on for the 31-point victory.
Senior Erika Adams led the way with 18 points, a season high. Senior guard Gracie Evans added two three-pointers and finished with nine points.
Elgin’s next matchup will be at home against Sherman on Dec. 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Union wins fourth straight
NORTH POWDER — The Union girls basketball team handled business on Day 1 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, defeating Prairie City 51-33.
The game was close throughout much of the first half and into the third quarter, but a strong second-half effort tipped the scales in favor of the Bobcats.
Callie Glenn led the way for Union with 27 points, converting four three-pointers throughout the contest. Glenn scored 17 points in the first half to help Union hold a 24-19 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Kaylin Nowak scored all five of her points and helped the Bobcats extend the lead to 36-29 at the end of the third quarter. The Bobcats outscored the Panthers 15-4 in the fourth quarter to walk off with the 18-point victory.
After improving to 4-0, Union will have a quick turnaround before facing Pine Eagle at Powder Valley Middle School on Day 2 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m.
Powder Valley shows improvement in loss to Echo
NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley girls basketball head coach Allen Bingham was pleased with his team’s effort in a tough loss on Day 1 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament.
The Badgers lost 53-35 at the hands of Echo to fall to 0-3, but the young Powder Valley roster put together its best performance of the year.
“We’re a really young team, but we made some big strides,” Bingham said. “Even though we lost, we felt good about our performance.”
Jacey Anderson led Powder Valley with seven points, while Maddy Leggett scored six. It was a balanced scoring effort from the Badgers as the team tallied its highest point total of the season.
Powder Valley will hope that the strong showing translates into a win in the team’s next game, which is against Prairie City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10. The matchup will take place at Powder Valley High School on Day 2 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament.
"I've seen huge improvements," Bingham said. "These kids are good players and they're continuing to improve."
Imbler loses tough matchup to Jordan Valley
NORTH POWDER — The Imbler girls basketball team had its hands full against a strong Jordan Valley team on Day 1 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, losing 47-20.
The loss dropped Imbler’s record to 0-3, while Jordan Valley improved to 4-0.
Jayda Cant led the Panthers in scoring with seven points, while Mikinah Brown and Rachael Stirewalt both scored four points each. Jordan Valley’s Cassidy Gluch was tough to stop, scoring a game-high 20 points.
Imbler will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, when the Panthers face Dufur at 5:30 p.m. at Powder Valley Middle School.
Joseph topped 44-27 by Adrian
NORTH POWDER — The Joseph girls basketball team started off the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament with a tough loss, falling to Adrian 44-27.
The loss dropped Joseph’s record to 1-2 on the year after the team earned a narrow victory over South Wasco County last weekend.
The Eagles will look to get back in the win column on Day 2 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, facing Jordan Valley. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. at Powder Valley High School.
