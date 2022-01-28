Gracie Evans (2) makes a free-throw attempt during a match between Elgin and Enterprise at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin girls basketball team fell to visiting Enterprise 49-19.
JOSEPH — The Joseph girls basketball team controlled the majority of its contest against Elgin on Friday night, yet the game still came down to the wire.
The Eagles led 33-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but a huge final push by the Huskies made things close toward the end. Joseph ultimately came away with a 35-27 advantage in the home win on Friday, Jan. 28.
Joseph led 12-5 after the first quarter and took a 24-6 lead into halftime. Sophomore Cooper Nave set the tone early on, scoring 12 of her game-high 14 points in the first half.
In the fourth quarter, Elgin’s Charlie Morehead hit two three-pointers and helped the Huskies outscore the Eagles 13-2 — Morehead finished with a team-high eight points.
After coming up just shy of the win, Elgin’s record fell to 5-12 on the year and 2-5 in league play. Joseph improved to 7-6 overall and 4-1 in Old Oregon League action.
Up next, Elgin will host Griswold at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4. Joseph is set to host Cove at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 29.
