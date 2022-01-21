Gracie Evans (2) makes a free-throw attempt during a match between Elgin and Enterprise at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin girls basketball team fell to visiting Enterprise 49-19.
ELGIN — The Elgin girls basketball team came away with a narrow victory in overtime over Cove, defeating the Leopards 35-29 at home on Friday, Jan. 21.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and improved Elgin’s record to 1-3 in conference play and 4-10 overall. The loss for Cove is the fourth straight for the Leopards, dropping the team’s record to 1-4 in league play and 2-10 overall.
In a low-scoring first quarter, Elgin held a narrow 5-4 lead. However, Cove outscored Elgin 9-6 in the second quarter to hold a 13-11 lead at halftime. Elgin junior Kylee Bagett scored four points in the second quarter and tallied seven first-half points, while Cove’s Laurel Marler converted one of her four three-pointers in the second quarter — Marler led all scorers with 13 points.
In the third quarter, Elgin freshman Sofie Adams and senior Gracie Evans both scored three points as the Huskies tied the game at 19-19 heading into the final frame. After both teams scored nine points in the fourth, overtime was needed to decide a winner.
In the extra period, Elgin pulled away with a 7-1 advantage. Elgin sophomore Lydia Hasbell converted three free-throws, while Adams scored four points — Adams led the Huskies with 11 points.
Coming off a narrow victory, Elgin will have a quick turnaround before a 2 p.m. matchup at home against Pine Eagle on Jan. 22. Cove will look to bounce back in a road matchup at Imbler on Jan. 22 — tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m. at Imbler High School.
