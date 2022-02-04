elgin girls (4 of 11).jpg
Elgin's Erika Adams (25) catches a rebound at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin girls basketball team fell 49-19 against Enterprise.

 Alex Wittwer/The Observer

ELGIN — The Elgin girls basketball team came away with a 37-28 victory over Griswold on Friday, Feb. 4, leaning on a balanced scoring effort in the win.

Elgin’s Charlee Morehead scored 12 points on the night, while Sofie Adams tallied 10.

The Huskies went up big early, leading 23-5 by halftime. Griswold outscored Elgin 23-14 in the second half, but the Huskies held on to take the nine-point victory.

Mayabella Texidor led the Grizzlies with eight points in the defeat.

Griswold fell to 5-13 on the season and 1-7 in league play. Up next, the Grizzlies will face Wallowa on the road at 4 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Elgin improved to 6-12 on the year and 3-5 in league play. The Huskies are set to travel to play Pine Eagle at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.

