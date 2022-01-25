HEPPNER — The Enterprise and Heppner girls basketball teams faced off at Heppner High School on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the Outlaws coming out on top 45-41.
The game went back and forth, as each quarter was anyone's game. Enterprise ultimately leaned on a strong third quarter to walk away with the four-point victory to improve to 9-7 on the year and 4-1 in league play. The Mustangs dropped to 1-5 in Blue Mountain Conference competition and fell to 6-9 on the season.
Enterprise started out the game on top, taking a commanding 14-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Heppner flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring the Outlaws 15-7 to tie the game at 21-21 heading into halftime.
The Outlaws came out firing in the third quarter, taking a 15-8 advantage in the third frame. This would make the difference in the outcome of the game, as Enterprise held on in the fourth quarter to win 45-41.
It was a balanced scoring effort on the night for the Outlaws, with four players scoring at least nine points. Jada Gray and Emily Love both scored 11 points, while Madi Wigen scored 10. Rilyn Kirkland added nine points.
Heppner's ZaBrena Masterson led all scorers with 13 points on the night.
Up next, Enterprise will look to keep its winning streak alive in a matchup at home against Pilot Rock at 5 p.m. on Jan. 26. The Mustangs will look to bounce back in a home matchup with Grant Union on Jan. 28 — tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.