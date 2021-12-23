ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise girls basketball team climbed back to .500 on the year, defeating Imbler 53-24 on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The Outlaws improved to 5-5, while the Panthers fell to 2-8.
Enterprise controlled the tempo early, building a 20-6 lead by the end of the first eight minutes. Emily Love scored eight of her 12 points for the Outlaws in the first quarter.
The Outlaws led 28-14 at halftime and held the advantage into the final frames to win by 29. Jada Gray led Enterprise in scoring with 12 points, while Rilyn Kirkland contributed 11. For Imbler, Jayda Cant led the team with 10 points.
Up next, Imbler will travel to Weston-McEwen to face the Tigerscots at 4 p.m. on Dec. 28. Enterprise is set to host Standfield at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Union drops overtime matchup with Nixyaawii 69-61
UNION — The Union girls basketball team dropped its second game of the season, falling to 8-2 on the year. The Bobcats were bested by Nixyaawii 69-61.
Union senior Callie Glenn led the Bobcats in scoring with 31 points. Nixyaawii’s Mersayus Hart led the Golden Eagles with 17 points.
The Bobcats will look to bounce back against Adrian at the Baker holiday tournament on Dec. 27. Tip-off is slated for 12:30 p.m. at Baker High School.
