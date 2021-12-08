Elgin’s Erika Adams (25) drives between Elgin defenders Jada Gray (left) and Rilyn Kirkland (right) at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Adams, along with teammate Gracie Evans were part of an Elgin team that went 20-16 two seasons ago, but their most important contribution — at least early on this season — may be leadership.
ELGIN — It was a tough loss for the Elgin girls basketball team, dropping a 49-19 home contest against Enterprise on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The Huskies got off to a slow start, but woke up in the second half due to a strong performance from Gracie Evans. A 14-point performance from Enterprise’s Maci Marr helped the Outlaws build an early lead and cruise to the team’s second win of the year.
It was a strong defensive showing in the first half from Enterprise, holding Elgin to just two points. The Outlaws led 8-0 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 23-2 at halftime. Marr scored 12 of her points in the first half of the competition.
In the third quarter, Elgin woke up from its slump and totaled eight points. Evans hit two three-pointers to help the Huskies try to climb back into the game. Even so, the Outlaws still held a 35-10 lead after three quarters.
Despite four points from Erika Adams in the fourth quarter, Elgin was unable to make up any ground as Enterprise held on for the 30-point win.
The victory improved Enterprise’s record to 2-2 on the year, while Elgin dropped to 0-3.
Up next, the Outlaws will head to the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament at Powder Valley High School. Enterprise will square off with Adrian at noon on Dec. 10. Elgin will travel to Four Rivers on Dec. 9, with tip-off set for 5 p.m.
