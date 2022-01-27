DSC_9000.JPG
Enterprise's Jada Gray brings the ball up court against Crane on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Union High School.

ENTERPRISE — The Pilot Rock girls basketball team found itself in an early hole and was never able to dig its way out.

Enterprise opened up a 23-point first-quarter lead and then set it in cruise control on the way to a 51-28 home win over the Rockets in Blue Mountain Conference play Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Outlaws hit four 3-pointers in the opening quarter and seven for the game, and rolled out to a 27-4 lead after one. By the break, the lead grew to an insurmountable 38-10.

Emily Love, who had 14 points for the Outlaws, led all scorers, while Jada Gray scored 11 points.

Pilot Rock was led by Aiva Ellis, who had six points, while three other players had five points apiece.

The Rockets (4-14 overall, 0-6 BMC) host Union at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.

