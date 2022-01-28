Union’s Callie Glenn looks for an open teammate during the Bobcats’ 55-29 victory over Adrian at the 46th annual Union Lions Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Glenn scored at will in the victory and finished with 31 points.
PILOT ROCK — The Union girls basketball team came away with a large margin of victory on Friday, Jan. 28, defeating Pilot Rock 49-17.
Union senior Callie Glenn set the tone early, scoring 11 points as the Bobcats took a 18-1 lead after the first quarter. Glenn finished with a game-high 22 points.
Pilot Rock struggled on offense early, trailing 28-6 by halftime. Sophomore guard Ali Smith scored two three-pointers in the third quarter and finished with a team-high eight points, but Union held its lead in the second half.
Kaylin Nowak had a strong showing for the Bobcats, tallying eight points. Jesse Ledbetter scored seven and Audrey Williams added six.
The win improved Union’s league record to 6-1, while the Bobcats are now 15-3 overall. Up next, Union will host Enterprise at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. The Bobcats previously lost to the Outlaws 47-39 on Jan. 15.
The loss for Pilot Rock is the team’s seventh straight, dropping the Rockets’ record to 0-7 in league play and 4-15 overall. The team will travel to Weston-McEwen on Feb. 1 — tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
