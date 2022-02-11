IMBLER — The Imbler girls basketball team earned a Greater Oregon League victory over Elgin on Friday, Feb. 11, defeating the Huskies 36-22.
The Panthers got off to a hot start in the first half, outsourcing Elgin 9-2 in the first quarter. Imbler led 14-7 by halftime.
Joelle Treat was very efficient in the first half, scoring 12 of her game-high 13 points in the first two quarters.
Another big deficit in the third quarter proved costly for the Huskies, who were outscored 10-2. Imbler led 25-9 heading into the fourth quarter and held off any late comeback attempt.
Imbler’s Rachael Stirewalt scored seven points and Paiten Braseth added four. Elgin was led in scoring by Kylee Bagett, who totaled six points off two three-pointers.
The loss dropped Elgin’s record to 8-13 on the year and 5-6 in league play. The Huskies are set to host one last regular-season matchup at home against Powder Valley at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.
For Imbler, the win is the third victory in the last four games. The Panthers improved to 9-13 on the season and 7-4 in Old Oregon League play. Imbler is set to conclude the regular season at home against Pine Eagle at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12
