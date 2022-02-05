basketball dec 1 (10 of 25).jpg
Buy Now

Jayda Cant (4) stretches out to grab a rebound at Imbler High School on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Union girls basketball team bested Imbler 52-22 in their season opener.

 Alex Wittwer/The Observer

COVE — The Imbler and Cove girls basketball teams met for an Old Oregon League matchup on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the Panthers coming away victorious.

The matchup was neck-and-neck, but Imbler pulled away in the second half to win 30-26. The Panthers led 13-12 at halftime, but a 9-5 advantage in the third made a big impact.

Imbler’s Rachael Stirewalt led the Panthers with 11 points, while Cove’s Danielle O’Reilly also scored 11 points.

The loss for Cove dropped the team’s record to 3-14 on the year and 2-8 in league play. Imbler improved to 8-13 overall and 6-4 in Old Oregon League action.

The Leopard will be back in action on Feb. 8 at home against Imbler — tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. The Panthers will host Elgin at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.