HALFWAY — The Imbler and Pine Eagle girls basketball teams squared off in a league matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 26, with the Panthers coming out on top 33-14.
It was a well-rounded scoring effort for Imbler in what started as a slow offensive night — Pine Eagle jumped out to an 8-3 lead after the first quarter behind six points from Maggie Stanbro. The sophomore finished the contest with a game-high nine points.
After a slow first quarter, the Panthers stepped up their defensive intensity to another level. Imbler held Pine Eagle to just two points in each of the three remaining quarters.
A three-point field goal by Mikinah Browne spurred a big second quarter for Imbler, as the Panthers outscored the Spartans 10-2 in the second quarter to climb from behind and take a 13-10 lead into halftime.
The second half was all Imbler as the Panthers got steady offensive production from across the roster. Senior Joelle Treat scored four of her team-high six points, helping Imbler build a 24-12 lead heading into the final frame. The Panthers continued to hold a high defensive standard in the fourth quarter en route to the 19-point victory.
Imbler has been stout on defense in its last two contests, limiting Cove to 19 points on Jan. 22 and Pine Eagle to just 14 tonight.
The victory for Imbler is the second straight and improved the team’s record to 5-11 overall and 3-2 in league play. The loss dropped Pine Eagle to 1-12 on the season and 0-5 in Old Oregon League contests.
Up next, Imbler will travel to face Wallowa at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. Pine Eagle is set to face Powder Valley on the road at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28.
