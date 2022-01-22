IMBLER — The Imbler girls basketball team came out on top against Cove on Saturday, Jan. 22, winning 23-19 in overtime.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Imbler, improving the Panthers’ record to 5-11 on the year and 3-2 in league play. The Leopards dropped their fifth straight loss, falling to 2-11 overall and 1-5 in Old Oregon League competition.
In a defensive first quarter, Cove held a slim 5-3 advantage behind a three-pointer from Laurel Marler. The sophomore led the Leopards with eight points on the night.
Imbler held a 6-2 lead at the end of the second quarter to take a 9-7 lead into halftime. After an 8-5 third quarter by the Panthers, Imbler looked to be on the way to a victory as the Panthers led by five.
The Leopards put together a strong effort in the fourth quarter, holding the Panthers scoreless. A 5-0 advantage knotted the game at 17-17 at the end of regulation.
Imbler’s Audree Treat scored two baskets in the overtime period, helping the Panthers build up a four-point win. Treat and Rachael Stirewalt both scored four points, while Mikinah Browne led Imbler with six points.
Following the win, Imbler will look for similar success in a road matchup at Pine Eagle at 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. After the tough loss, Cove will hope to bounce back at Joseph on Jan. 29 — tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
