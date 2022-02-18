LA GRANDE — The La Grande girls basketball team came away victorious in the opening round of the Greater Oregon League district tournament on Thursday, Feb. 18, defeating McLoughlin 47-34.
The Tigers and Pioneers battled out a neck-and-neck first half, but a stellar performance from junior Makenna Shorts flipped the script in the second half. After leading 19-16 at halftime, La Grande outscored McLoughlin 28-18 in the second half to run off with the victory.
Both teams were quiet on offense early on, as the Tigers led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. Freshman Kayle Collman hit a three-pointer in the second quarter and Shorts added five points as La Grande was able to stretch its lead to three at halftime.
Shorts took over offensively in the final two quarters, scoring 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half. The guard’s nine points in the third quarter spurred a huge advantage for the Tigers, leading the quarter 14-4. Senior Grace Neer added a three-pointer to help La Grande improve its advantage.
McLoughlin fought admirably in the fourth quarter as both teams played out a 14-14 draw. The big third-quarter deficit ultimately proved to make the difference in the game as La Grande held on to win by 13. Shorts added six more points in the final quarter, Collman scored three and Neer tallied two more points. Neer finished the game with nine points and Collman tallied seven.
The loss concluded McLoughlin’s season at 8-10 overall.
La Grande will have a day off before traveling to Baker for a showdown with the Bulldogs. The game, which tips off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19, will determine the Greater Oregon League championship.
