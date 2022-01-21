MILTON-FREEWATER — The La Grande and McLoughlin girls basketball teams battled out a close Greater Oregon League matchup on Friday, Jan. 21, with the Tigers coming out on top 42-31.
The Pioneers struggled early as La Grande jumped out to a huge lead early on. Six Tigers found the score sheet in the first quarter as La Grande built up a 14-3 lead after the first quarter.
McLoughlin flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring La Grande 15-4. Senior guard Darby Rhoads scored six of her team-high 10 points for the Pioneers in the second quarter as La Grande and McLoughlin went into halftime tied at 18-18.
La Grande’s Grace Neer scored five of her seven points in the third quarter, helping the Tigers build up a 28-25 lead heading into the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, La Grande freshman Kayle Collman hit two three-pointers and converted three free-throws to lead the Tigers to victory — La Grande outscored McLoughlin 14-6 in the fourth quarter. McLoughlin’s Rylee Herndon scored four points in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers were unable to make a late comeback. Collman led the Tigers with 14 points.
The victory improved La Grande’s record to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in league play, while McLoughlin fell to 6-5 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Up next, La Grande will host Pendleton on Jan. 25, while McLoughlin will face Stanfield at home on the same day.
