PENDLETON — In a battle of rival schools, the Tigers got the best of the Buckaroos in a thrilling matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Pendleton High School. La Grande defeated Pendleton 45-42.
The Pendleton girls basketball team held a narrow lead through the first half, but a big third quarter by La Grande ultimately flipped the switch. The win is the third straight for the Tigers as they improved to 8-5 on the year. The slim defeat is the eighth consecutive loss for the Buckaroos, dropping their record to 1-11 on the year.
Pendleton seniors Muriel Hoisington and Jaden Samp led the way throughout the contest for the Buckaroos, helping their team build an early 9-5 lead in a low-scoring first quarter. Samp scored four of her 12 points in the first quarter and Hoisington tallied four points — Hoisington went on to score a game-high 20 points.
A balanced scoring effort helped La Grande keep the game within reach in the first half as the Tigers cut the deficit to 18-15 at halftime. Junior Makenna Shorts scored five of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter and the Tigers edged out the Buckaroos 10-9 in the second quarter.
The defensive intensity from La Grande in the third quarter made the ultimate difference in the matchup — the Tigers held the Buckaroos to just four points off one field goal and outscored Pendleton 11-4. Maintaining a 26-22 lead at the end of three quarters, La Grande was tasked with holding off any late comeback attempt from Pendleton.
Both offenses ignited in the final frame as the teams exchanged buckets left and right — Pendleton outscored La Grande 20-19. Shorts scored eight points in the final frame, while senior Izzy Kump went 6-6 at the free-throw line. Hoisington added seven points for Pendleton in the fourth quarter, but the effort fell short as La Grande walked off with a three-point victory.
With the momentum of a three-game winning streak on their side, the Tigers will have a day off before traveling to face McLoughlin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Buckaroos will look to bounce back from the tough loss in a home matchup with Redmond at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. La Grande and Pendleton are slated for a rematch at La Grande High School on Jan. 25.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.