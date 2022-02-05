PENDLETON — The Nixyaawii and Joseph girls basketball teams played out a hard-fought Old Oregon League matchup on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the Golden Eagles coming out on top 53-38.

Joseph held close early, trailing 12-10 after the first quarter and heading into the locker rooms with Nixyaawii leading 25-17.

Sistine Moses heated up in the second half for Nixyaawii, scoring all 14 of her points in the final two quarters.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Eagles 28-21 in the second half to walk off with the 15-point victory.

Nixyaawii improved to 18-4 on the year and 9-0 in league play, while Joseph dropped to 9-7 overall and 6-2 in Old Oregon League action.

Coming off the loss, Joseph will look to bounce back on the road at Power Valley on Feb. 10 — tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The Golden Eagles will play at Griswold at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.