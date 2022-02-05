Sorry, an error occurred.
PENDLETON — The Nixyaawii and Joseph girls basketball teams played out a hard-fought Old Oregon League matchup on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the Golden Eagles coming out on top 53-38.
Joseph held close early, trailing 12-10 after the first quarter and heading into the locker rooms with Nixyaawii leading 25-17.
Sistine Moses heated up in the second half for Nixyaawii, scoring all 14 of her points in the final two quarters.
The Golden Eagles outscored the Eagles 28-21 in the second half to walk off with the 15-point victory.
Nixyaawii improved to 18-4 on the year and 9-0 in league play, while Joseph dropped to 9-7 overall and 6-2 in Old Oregon League action.
Coming off the loss, Joseph will look to bounce back on the road at Power Valley on Feb. 10 — tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.
The Golden Eagles will play at Griswold at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9.
