IMBLER — The Nixyaawii girls basketball team grabbed a 55-28 victory over Imbler on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 19, improving the team’s win streak to four games.
The loss for the Panthers is their second straight, dropping Imbler to 4-11 overall and 2-2 in Old Oregon League play. Nixyaawii’s victory improved the team’s record to 11-2 on the year and a perfect 3-0 in league play.
Nixyaawii’s Sophie Bronson was a difference maker, scoring a game-high 19 points. Bronson scored 10 in the first quarter to set the tone as Nixyaawii built up a 28-10 halftime lead.
Imbler freshman Rachael Stirewalt played well for the Panthers, leading the team with 12 points. She scored five points in the third quarter as Imbler trailed 41-21 heading into the final frame.
Seven different Nixyaawii players scored in the final quarter to ensure the 27-point victory for the Golden Eagles.
After a tough loss, Imbler will have two days off before hosting Cove at 4 p.m. on Jan. 22. Nixyaawii will look to keep the momentum going in a road matchup at Joseph on Jan. 21 — tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
