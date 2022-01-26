Pendleton senior Muriel Hoisington, 34, drives into the paint as La Grande senior Isabelle Kump, 12, defends during a matchup at La Grande High School on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Buckaroos defeated the Tigers 63-33.
Pendleton senior Muriel Hoisington, 34, drives into the paint as La Grande senior Isabelle Kump, 12, defends during a matchup at La Grande High School on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Buckaroos defeated the Tigers 63-33.
LA GRANDE — In a two-game series between rivals La Grande and Pendleton, the away teams walked away victorious in each matchup. Coming off a 45-42 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 19, the Pendleton girls basketball team took a 63-33 win in La Grande on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The Buckaroos started off the game strong, scoring four three-pointers in the first quarter to stun the Tigers early. Pendleton got off to an 11-2 run to start the game, shifting the momentum to the away team in the opening stages. Pendleton’s Olivia Corbett converted two three-pointers in the first quarter — the senior went on to lead all scorers with 16 points. The Buckaroos outscored the Tigers 21-12 in the first frame.
La Grande held close in the second quarter, but another early run helped Pendleton take a 32-17 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. La Grande freshman Kayle Collman contributed five points in the first half.
The third quarter ended up being the deciding factor, as Pendleton went off on a 22-5 run. The Buckaroos hit five three-pointers in the period, led by two each from Corbett and senior Chloe Taber. Despite La Grande outscoring Pendleton 11-9 in the fourth quarter, the big early lead was too much to overcome as the Buckaroos walked off with a 30-point win.
La Grande junior Addison Dunlap closed out the game strong in the post, scoring eight of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter.
The loss dropped the Tigers’ record to 9-6 on the year, while Pendleton improved to 3-11. Up next, La Grande will hope for a better outcome in a home matchup against Baker on Jan. 28. Pendleton is set to travel to Crook County on Jan. 29.
