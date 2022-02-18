BAKER CITY — Basketball is a game of runs, which was proved today in Powder Valley’s victory over Wallowa.
The Badgers capitalized off a huge fourth-quarter swing to top Wallowa 38-26 in the semifinals of the Old Oregon League district tournament at Baker High School on Friday, Feb. 18. The victory secured Powder Valley’s spot in the state championship and Old Oregon League title game, while Wallowa’s season will come down to the third-place matchup.
“Our defense made the difference for four full quarters,” Powder Valley head coach Allen Bingham said. “I thought as a team we did really well.”
The game was neck-and-neck early on, as the Badgers built up an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Powder’s defense was stifling from start to finish, as Wallowa struggled shooting during the matchup. The Badgers held the Cougars to under 10 points in each quarter.
The second quarter was a spark to Powder’s eventual victory, as junior Dallee Jo Bingham scored eight points. The Badgers outscored the Cougars 10-7 to take a 21-15 lead heading into halftime. Powder Valley’s defense continued to prove advantageous, forcing Wallowa to turn the ball over 16 times in the first half.
“In the first half, we had way too many self-inflicted wounds,” Wallowa head coach Greg Oveson said.
A balanced effort by Wallowa gave the Cougars a slight 6-4 advantage in the third frame, heading into the fourth quarter trailing 25-21. Sophomore Sophie Moeller scored two points for Wallowa in the third quarter en route to a team-high seven points.
In the fourth quarter, the game looked as if it would go down to the wire. The Cougars climbed back to trail 26-24 with just over four and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Badgers responded with a huge 10-0 run to jump out to a 36-24 lead late in the game — Powder Valley held Wallowa scoreless for nearly four consecutive minutes.
Dallee Jo Bingham was efficient in the fourth quarter for Powder Valley, scoring seven more points. The forward finished with a game-high 17 points.
“We thought if we executed the offense that we would get isolation looks,” Allen Bingham said. “She just got better and better and better.”
The loss puts Wallowa in a difficult spot, needing a win in Saturday’s third-place game in order to make it to the state tournament. The Cougars are set to face the loser of Nixyaawii and Joseph at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19.
“We’re a lot farther ahead than I thought we’d be at the beginning of the season,” Oveson remarked.
Powder Valley is set to compete in the Old Oregon League championship game at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19. The Badgers will face the winner of Nixyaawii and Joseph.
“We got to the title game, which is pretty dang fun,” Allen Bingham said. “We just need to go out and play, we always feel like we have a shot.”
