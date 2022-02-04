north powder basketball (3 of 19).jpg
Buy Now

Ayla Bingham (5) sinks a layup at Powder Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The North Powder girls basketball team lost to visiting Jordan Valley 47-23.

 Alex Wittwer/The Observer

IMBLER — The Powder Valley and Imbler girls basketball teams met for a local matchup on Friday, Feb. 4. A huge second quarter spurred a 42-20 victory for the Badgers.

Imbler held close early on, trailing just 9-7 at the end of the first quarter. Powder Valley outscored Imbler 14-7 in the second quarter and went on to win the second half 19-6.

Dallee Jo Bingham and Ayla Bingham both led the way, scoring 10 points each on the night. Jaycee Gray added eight points.

Imbler’s Rachael Stirewalt led the Panthers with seven points and Jayda Cant scored six.

Imbler fell to 7-13 on the year and 5-4 in league play. The Panthers’ next matchup is at Cove at 4 p.m. on Feb. 5

Powder Valley improved to 9-10 on the year and 6-3 in league play. The Badgers will be looking for a similar result against the Baker junior varsity team on Feb. 5 — tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.