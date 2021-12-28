BAKER CITY — After a difficult 0-6 start to the season, the Powder Valley girls basketball team has earned three straight victories.
The Badgers cruised by Adrian on Day 1 of the Baker Holiday Tournament, defeating the Antelopes 62-30 on Monday, Dec. 27 at Baker High School.
Powder Valley jumped out to a commanding early lead, holding a 19-5 advantage after the first quarter. Adrian kept it close in the second quarter as both teams scored 11 points, but the Badgers pulled away handily in the second half.
Powder Valley blew out Adrian 23-10 in the third quarter to all but seal the game, while a 19-4 fourth quarter was the icing on the cake for a 62-30 victory.
Junior Dallee Jo Bingham led the Badgers with 16 points, while sophomores Ayla Bingham and Abby Cox both added 11 points. Sophomore Paige Marlia led the team with five rebounds.
The Badgers are rolling with recent wins over Imbler, Elgin and now Adrian. Powder Valley will have a tough matchup against Burns (7-2) on Day 2 of the Baker Holiday Tournament. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m.
“We just knew with our youth that it would take some time,” head coach Allen Bingham said. “They’re putting some things together, I think we’re on an uptick.”
Wallowa topped by Stanfield
ECHO — The Wallowa girls basketball team dropped to 4-4 on Dec. 27, losing to Stanfield on Day 1 of the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
The Cougars were bested 49-20 as Stanfield improved its record to 8-2 on the year. The loss comes on the heels of two straight victories for Wallowa at the Helix Tournament last week at Helix High School.
Wallowa will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament as it is set to face Condon at 1 p.m. on Dec. 28. The Blue Devils come into the matchup 4-1 on the season.
