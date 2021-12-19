Dallee Jo Bingham (15) looks to pass at Powder Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, during a loss to visiting Jordan Valley. The Badgers are coming off a 9-6 record in the pandemic-shortened spring season.
Union's Audrey Wells drives past a defender during a 55-29 victory over Adrian on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Wells scored 10 points as the Bobcats earned first place at the 46th annual Union Lions Tournament.
UNION — Union High School hosted its annual Bobcat Classic holiday tournament this weekend, bringing in a slew of teams from around the area. Union County schools Union, Imbler, Elgin, Cove and Powder Valley were present, as well as Enterprise from Wallowa County.
Crane won the tournament on the girls side, knocking off Jordan Valley 31-29 in an exciting final matchup.
Union suffered its first loss of the year in a difficult matchup against Jordan Valley on Friday, Dec. 17, but pulled off victories against Elgin and Enterprise. The Bobcats are currently 8-1 on the year.
Powder Valley had a productive tournament, picking up its first two wins of the season. After a 43-40 loss to Enterprise on Day 1, the Badgers picked up big wins over Imbler and Elgin to improve to 2-7 on the year.
Imbler went 1-2 at the Bobcat Classic, picking up its first win of the year on the final day of action. The Panthers defeated Cove 34-19 to improve to 1-7 on the year.
Day 1, Dec. 16
Union 55 — Elgin 23
Imbler 18 — Crane 58
Powder Valley 40 — Enterprise 43
Cove 16 — Jordan Valley 60
Day 2, Dec. 17
Union 38 — Jordan Valley 47
Powder Valley 42 — Imbler 18
Crane 53 — Enterprise 27
Day 3, Dec. 18
Union 45 — Enterprise 36
Imbler 34 — Cove 19
Powder Valley 44 — Elgin 11
