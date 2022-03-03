PENDLETON — Leadership is key for a team in the postseason, and Union is blessed to have four players who put it all out on the floor, and expect the same from the rest of the team.
Freshman Jesse Ledbetter has bought in hook, line and sinker. She scored a season-high 17 points and had five rebounds to lead the Bobcats to a 53-30 victory over Faith Bible on Thursday, March 3 in the quarterfinals of the 2A state basketball tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“I have a strong group of seniors, and they know what it’s like to be on this floor,” Union coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston said. “The four of them work their tails off.”
The Bobcats (23-3) advance to play Central Linn in Friday’s semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Union played in the semifinals in 2020, but wound up fifth.
“The excitement of winning a title never gets old,” said Klebaum-Johnston, who won a state title in 2008 when she played at Oregon City. “We are proud of what we do.”
Faith Bible (25-4) dropped to the consolation bracket and will face Lakeview at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Pendleton High School.
In the opening quarter, the Falcons jumped out to a 6-2 lead, and held the lead until Audrey Wells scored with 2:02 left in the quarter to give the Bobcats a 9-8 lead. Union would not trail again.
“We got off to a slow start, but I wasn’t worried for a second,” Klebaum-Johnston said.
Ledbetter scored seven of her points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer that gave the Bobcats a 22-11 lead with 1:50 remaining in the first half. Union would stretch that lead to 26-13 at intermission.
“That is exciting for her,” Klebaum-Johnston said of Ledbetter. “It’s fun to watch.”
Ledbetter sank two more 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Bobcats pulled away for a 35-21 lead.
In the fourth, Faith Bible started fouling to get possession of the ball, but the maneuver backfired as Union made 14 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Callie Glenn led the charge from the line, hitting 10 of 11 in the fourth. Of her 15 points, 12 came from the free-throw line. She also had five steals
Wells added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats, while Kaylin Nowak added eight points and 14 rebounds.
On the night, Union out rebounded Faith Bible 46-19.
“Anyone can rebound,” Klebaum-Johnston. “That really gives us a spark.”
Alexis Mallory led the Falcons with 13 points, while Taylor Masterson added 11 points and six rebounds.
