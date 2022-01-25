UNION — The Union girls basketball team notched another league win on Tuesday, Jan. 25, defeating Grant Union 54-22 at home.
Senior Callie Glenn led the way for Union, tallying a game-high 22 points. The Bobcats built a large lead early and never looked back, en route to their fifth league victory of the season.
Glenn tallied eight points in the first quarter as Union came out of the gate hot and took a 16-6 lead after the first quarter. Union stifled Grant Union to just two points in the second quarter, building up a 18-8 lead by halftime.
Glenn and Delaney Klebaum both added five points in the third quarter as the Bobcats outscored the Prospectors 15-10. Klebaum finished with eight points on the night.
Union left no questions in the fourth quarter, putting away Grant Union 11-4. The Bobcats played strong defense in the final eight minutes to walk off with the 28-point victory.
The victory for Union improved the team’s record to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in league play — the Bobcats have won six of their last seven games and are currently ranked No. 11 in the OSAA 2A state rankings. Up next, the Bobcats will face Pilot Rock on the road on Jan. 28. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
