BAKER CITY — The Union girls basketball team came out firing in a 54-23 victory over Adrian at the Baker Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The victory came six days after the Bobcats’ last contest, which was a narrow 69-61 loss to Nixyaawii.
Union set the tone early, building up a 23-7 lead after the first quarter. Senior Callie Glenn scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter, converting three three-pointers.
The Bobcats led 36-13 by halftime and never looked back as they cruised to a 31-point victory. Senior Audrey Wells contributed 12 points and Kaylin Nowak added eight.
The victory improved Union’s record to 9-2 on the season through non-league competition. The Bobcats are set to begin Blue Mountain Conference action with a matchup at Weston-McEwen on Dec. 30. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
Powder Valley suffers narrow loss to Burns
BAKER CITY — In a late-night showdown with Burns, the Powder Valley girls basketball team ultimately fell 41-31 on Day 2 of the Baker Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
The game tipped off at 9:30, a later than usual time for a game. With that being said, both teams came out strong in a competitive first half. Burns held a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended its advantage to 23-14 by halftime.
The Badgers played well in the second half against their 3A opponent, being outscored by just one point. The Hilanders held a 18-17 advantage in second-half points.
Sophomore Ayla Bingham led Powder Valley with eight points, while Burns' Akylah Kaino led all scorers with 16. The Badgers held and advantage on the boards, led by nine rebounds from Dallee Jo Bingham and seven rebounds by Jacey Anderson.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Powder Valley, but proved to be a solid showing against a tough competitor.
"Burns is really a good team and very aggressive," head coach Allen Bingham said. "I thought that was the best we've played against an aggressive defense."
The Badgers will start Old Oregon League competition in their next matchup at Cove on Jan. 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Imbler drops road contest to Weston-McEwen
ATHENA — The Imbler girls basketball team concluded non-league play with a tough loss, falling 25-10 to Weston-McEwen.
The Panthers kept it close in the first quarter, trailing just 10-5 behind three points from freshman Rachael Stirewalt.
Imbler was held scoreless in the second quarter as Weston-McEwen added on eight points to take a 13-5 lead at the half. The Panthers were outscored 12-5 in the second half as the Tigerscots pulled away to win by 15.
The loss dropped Imbler’s record to 2-9 on the year. The Panthers will look for a strong start to Old Oregon League competition when they face Elgin on Jan. 4. Tip-off at Elgin High School is slated for 3:30 p.m.
