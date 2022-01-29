Union’s Callie Glenn looks for an open teammate during the Bobcats’ 55-29 victory over Adrian at the 46th annual Union Lions Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Glenn scored at will in the victory and finished with 31 points.
UNION — The Union girls basketball team won a nail-biter against Enterprise on Saturday, Jan. 29, defeating the Outlaws 37-35. The win is the fourth straight for the Bobcats.
Union got off to a quick start, behind strong showings from Kaylin Nowak and Callie Glenn — both players scored eight points on the way to a 22-14 halftime lead. Glenn finished with a game-high 15 points and Nowak tallied 10.
Enterprise outscored Union 14-10 in the third quarter, yet still trailed 32-28 heading into the final frame. Jada Gray scored six points in the third quarter for the Outlaws and finished with a team-high 10 points.
In the fourth quarter, Union did its best to protect its lead and come away with a home victory. Enterprise was able to bring the game within one score, but ultimately fell to the Bobcats.
The win improved Union’s record to 16-3 on the season and 7-1 in league play. The Bobcats are set to host Stanfield at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.
The loss dropped Enterprise to 10-8 on the year and 5-2 in league play. The Outlaws will be looking to bounce back at Stanfield on Feb. 1 — tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
