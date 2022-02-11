Union's Audrey Wells drives past a defender during a 55-29 victory over Adrian on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Wells scored 10 points as the Bobcats earned first place at the 46th annual Union Lions Tournament.
JOHN DAY — The Union girls basketball team concluded the regular season with its eighth straight win, knocking off Grant Union 61-40 on Friday, Feb. 11.
It was a well-rounded effort for the Bobcats, who were led by seniors Callie Glenn and Audrey Wells. Glenn scored a game-high 21 points and Wells scored 15.
Union jumped out to a 35-14 lead by halftime, building up an insurmountable advantage. Both teams scored 26 points in the second half as the Bobcats held off any late comeback attempts.
Kaylin Nowak had a strong performance for Union, scoring 10 points on the night.
The victory improved the Bobcats’ record to 20-3 on the year and 11-1 in league play, securing the team’s spot as the No. 1 seed in the Blue Mountain Conference. Up next, Union will play the winner of the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 19.
