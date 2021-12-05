UNION — It was the Callie Glenn show at Union High School as the Bobcats cruised past Adrian to win the 46th annual Union Lions Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Glenn led the way for Union with a season-high 31 points, which put the Bobcats in control throughout the game. Adrian stayed within reach through the first half, but Union ultimately pulled away to take the game 55-29.
The Union senior got off to a hot start, scoring the team’s first nine points. Glenn tallied 14 points in the first quarter, nine of which were from beyond the arc. The Bobcats led 20-12 after the first quarter and looked to run the fast break early and often.
Both teams slowed the scoring pace a bit in the second quarter as Union outscored Adrian 9-5. Seven more points from Glenn helped build a 29-17 lead at halftime.
Union came out of the locker rooms firing in the third quarter, beating out the Antelopes 19-4 behind eight points from Glenn. She was balanced by Audrey Wells, who attacked the basket well and scored two layups in the third quarter. Wells finished with 10 points. Union led 48-21 after the third quarter in what was all but a done deal.
The Bobcats held on to win 55-29 and improve to 3-0 on the season. Up next, Union will compete at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament on Dec. 9. The Bobcats are set to face off with Prairie City at 5 p.m. during the tournament's opening day.
La Grande JV win Elgin Lions Tournament
ELGIN — The La Grande girls junior varsity team performed well at the Elgin Lions Tournament, defeating Elgin and Grant Union on consecutive days.
On day one, the Tigers beat out Elgin 60-28 behind 16 points from freshman Olivia Pennington. Freshman Kayle Collman added 14 points in a strong showing from La Grande.
Elgin was led by Erika Adams, who tallied 12 points.
In the final game of the tournament, sophomore Maezie Wilcox led La Grande with 17 points in a 49-27 victory. Kayle Collman was solid in back-to-back days, adding 15 points in the finals matchup.
Enterprise drops weekend series
PRAIRIE CITY — The Enterprise girls basketball team had a difficult weekend, losing consecutive matchup at Prairie City High School.
The Outlaws lost a narrow 56-53 matchup to Prairie City on Dec. 3 and fell 65-20 against Crane on the following day.
The losses dropped Enterprise’s record to 1-2 on the year. Up next, the team will look to bounce back against Elgin on Dec. 7. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. at Elgin High School.
Wallowa splits weekend games
WALLOWA — The Wallowa girls basketball team found the win column this weekend, splitting its weekend series.
The Cougars defeated South Wasco County at home on Dec. 3 by a score of 38-34, the team’s first victory of the season.
On the following day, Wallowa was bested 58-27 on the road at Jordan Valley. The loss dropped the team’s record to 1-2 on the season.
Up next, Wallowa will head to the Hawk Invite at Horizon Christian/Hood River. The Bobcats will play the Horizon Christian/Hood River program at 6 pm. On Dec. 10.
Joseph starts season 1-1
JOSEPH — The Joseph Eagles earned a close victory over South Wasco after being blown out by Crane the day before to start the season 1-1.
Joseph lost to Crane 59-19 on Dec. 3, a tough loss to start the season. Just one day later, the Eagles bounced back and defeated South Wasco County 51-48.
Up next, the Eagles will face off with Adrian at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament at Powder Valley High School on Dec. 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
