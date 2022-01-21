Union’s Callie Glenn looks for an open teammate during the Bobcats’ 55-29 victory over Adrian at the 46th annual Union Lions Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Glenn scored at will in the victory and finished with 31 points.
STANFIELD — In a matchup of the two top Blue Mountain Conference competitors, the Union girls basketball team came away with a 35-29 victory over Stanfield on Friday, Jan. 21.
The game was neck-and-neck, as a four-point advantage in the fourth quarter for the Bobcats ultimately sealed the deal. The victory improved Union’s record to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while Stanfield fell to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in league competitions.
Neither team managed to take a decisive lead early on, as the first quarter ended in a 9-9 tie. Union senior Callie Glenn led the Bobcats with 16 points on the night, but struggled at the free-throw line early — she converted two out of eight attempts in the first quarter.
A big second quarter for Union put the Bobcats up 21-16 at halftime. Glenn started to heat up, converting two three-pointers in the second period. Audrey Wells scored all seven of her points for Union in the first half.
Stanfield showed fight in the third quarter, outscoring Union 7-4. Junior Maggie Sharp scored four out of her team-high six points in the third quarter. Senior Alexis Shelby also ended the game with six points for Stanfield.
With Union up 25-23 heading into the final frame, the game was completely up for grabs. The Bobcats went on to put away the Tigers 10-6 behind six more points from Glenn. Kaylin Nowak also hit a big three-pointer for Union and finished with nine points as Union went on to win by six.
After the narrow loss, Stanfield will head to McLoughlin for a 6 p.m. matchup on Jan. 25. Up next for the Bobcats, Union will host Grant Union on Jan. 25 — tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. The two teams will meet for a rematch at Union on Feb. 4.
