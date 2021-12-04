UNION — It was a solid showing from the Union girls basketball team, starting off the Union Lions Tournament with a win over Echo.
The Bobcats leaned on 12 points from Callie Glenn to knock off the Cougars 45-35 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Union started the game off quickly, jumping out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. Audrey Wells was efficient in the first quarter, where she scored all six of her points. Six points from Kaylin Nowak in the second quarter helped the Bobcats take a 29-12 lead by halftime.
Despite being outscored 23-16 in the second half, Union maintained control of the game to take the victory. Glenn scored nine of her points in the second half.
The Bobcats will face Adrian in the Union Lions Tournament championship game on Dec. 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Imbler drops matchup to Stanfield
STANFIELD — The Imbler girls basketball team fell to 0-2 after a tough loss on the road at Stanfield.
The Panthers picked up their scoring in the second half, but a difficult first half resulted in a 38-18 loss on Dec. 3.
Imbler was outscored 11-0 in the first quarter and went into halftime trailing 28-6. The Panthers put together a strong effort in the second half, winning the fourth quarter 7-4. Despite the late push, Imbler was bested by 20.
Jayda Cant led Imbler with seven points, while Rachel Stirewalt added four.
After losses in the first two games of the season, Imbler will be looking to get in the win column during the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament at Powder Valley High School. The tournament is slated to begin on Dec. 9.
Cove drops season opener against Adrian
UNION — The Cove girls basketball team held its own in the team’s season opener, but ultimately fell 30-16 against Adrian at the Union Lions Tournament on Dec. 3
Cabella Gregory led the Leopards with six points, while Danielle O’Reilly tallied four points. Lucy Matthews hauled in a team-high six rebounds and Audrey Garlitz totaled seven steals.
The Leopards will face Echo in the consolation matchup on Dec. 4.
Powder Valley defeated by Jordan Valley in first game of season
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley girls basketball team had a difficult opening day against a strong Jordan Valley team, losing 47-23.
The Badgers had difficulty scoring early as the Mustangs built a large lead in the first half. By the end of the third quarter, Powder Valley trailed 35-12.
Jordan Valley is now 2-0 on the year following a 18-9 showing in 2019, while Powder Valley starts off the year 0-1. The Badgers will look for a better outcome in a road matchup against Dufur on Dec. 4.
