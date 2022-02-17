BAKER CITY — It wasn’t pretty, but the Wallowa Cougars gained a hard-fought win to keep their season alive.
The Wallowa girls basketball team defeated Elgin 28-18 in the quarterfinal round of the Old Oregon League tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17. The Cougars, who were led by an efficient showing from sophomore Zoe Hermens, capitalized on a strong second-half effort to advance to the semifinal round.
“We finally got into the second half where we got comfortable, spread the floor out,” Wallowa head coach Greg Oveson said. “We did quite a bit of freelancing off our offense, and we started getting some good looks. We were taking time off the clock. We went man to man in the second half. I thought we did a good job playing man to man.”
The first half was incredibly low scoring, as a combination of strong defense and baskets not falling led to a neck-and-neck affair. The Cougars led just 4-2 after the first quarter and held a narrow 9-5 lead at halftime.
“First playoff game for a lot of our girls,” Oveson said. “I know they were a little nervous, and it showed.”
Things started to heat up offensively in the second half, as both young rosters began to settle in to the flow of the game. Elgin came out with a renewed intensity after struggling to score in the first half — the Huskies scored six straight points to start the second half and take an 11-9 lead.
Kylee Bagett scored four of her team-high seven points in the third quarter as Elgin crawled back into the game. Wallowa responded to the rally, as Hermens scored four points of her own. The Cougars bounced back with a seven-point run and led 16-11 by the end of the third quarter.
Hermens finished with a game-high 11 points and controlled the tempo throughout the game for Wallowa.
“Zoe can do that from time to time, and obviously our girls, it doesn't matter who scores. They're not picky,” Oveson said. “I'm just glad to get the win.”
Wallowa extended its lead in the fourth quarter and wore Elgin out with a fast-paced effort. The final frame was the highest scoring quarter for both teams, as the Cougars outscored the Huskies 12-7.
Bagett hit a big three for Elgin to cut the lead to 23:18 with just over 1:30 remaining in the fourth, but Wallowa continued to attack the basket. The Cougars rattled off five consecutive points to close out the game 28-18.
The loss for Elgin caps out the season at 9-15 overall. The Huskies, who have two seniors and eight underclassmen, built a solid foundation for upcoming seasons.
Wallowa is set to continue working toward a state playoff spot. The Cougars will face Powder Valley (13-10, 9-3) in the semifinal matchup at Baker High School on Feb. 18. Tip-off between the Badgers and Cougars is scheduled for 2 p.m.
