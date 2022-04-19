BAKER CITY — The La Grande girls golf team impressed this week, winning the Baker Invite on Monday, April 18 amidst strong winds and cold conditions.

The Tigers scored 423 points as a team, edging out second-place Baker’s score of 444. La Grande placed first overall out of the nine teams present for the match.

Emma Bell and Marissa Lane both finished tied for third place in the individual standings, scoring 101.

Dylann Justice was right behind with a 104, while Sydney Cox scored a 117. Natasha Lane rounded out La Grande’s efforts with a 125.

Up next, La Grande will compete at Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union on April 21.

