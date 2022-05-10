PENDLETON — The La Grande Tigers are district champions.
The La Grande girls golf program won the Special District 4 tournament on Tuesday, May 10, taking top marks against six other schools with team scores and a field of 14 teams. The accomplishment compliments a stellar season for the Tigers, who won every team competition they competed in this season.
The Tigers scored 867 points across the two-day tournament, beating out Dufur by 18 points.
Leading the way for La Grande was Marissa Lane, who scored a 194 and placed second overall in the individual standings — she hit a 99 on day one and 95 on the final day of competition.
Dylann Justice scored a 214, placing fourth overall at the tournament. Justice scored a 106 on day one and rounded out the tournament with a 108 on day two.
Sydney Cox and Natasha Lane both finished the tournament with a score of 231, while Emma Bell rounded out the team’s efforts with a 232. Cox hit 114 on day one and 117 on day two, while Bell hit 118 on the first day of competition and 114 on the last day of competition. Natasha Lane went 115 on day one and 116 on day two.
Coming off the victory, La Grande will have nearly a week to prepare before the state tournament. The Tigers will travel to Redmond to compete at Eagle Crest Resort on May 16.
