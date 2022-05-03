ONTARIO — The La Grande girls golf team stayed in strong form on Monday, May 2, winning handily at the Ontario Invite.

The Tigers tallied a team score of 437, which was 57 ahead of second-place Ontario. Baker finished in third at 499 and Burns Scored 545. Vale placed fifth with a team score of 626.

It was a well-rounded effort by La Grande, with all five golfers under 127. Emma Bell placed second overall individually, scoring a 107. Marissa Lane was the team’s next golfer at 109.

Dylann Justice totaled a 110, while Sydney Cox was right behind at 111. Natasha Lane rounded out the team’s efforts with a 127.

Coming off the victory, the Tigers will have a week of preparation before competing at the district tournament on May 9 in Pendleton.

