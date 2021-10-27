Rylie Huddleston (6) battles with Yesenia Rodriguez (10) for possession during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
La Grande freshman Carlee Strand (10) battles with Yesenia Rodriguez (10) for possession during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Carlee Strand (10) battles with Itzel Hernandez (7) for possession during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Sophia Petty (5) prepares to pass against defender Alondra Tinoco (13) during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Maezie Wilcox (20) hits a header during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
La Grande's Maezie Wilcox (20) battles for possession with Patricia Bauer (20) during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
La Grande's Haylee McCall (13) battles with Alondra Tinoco during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Maezie Wilcox (20) chases down a runaway ball during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Maezie Wilcox (20) makes an attempt on the goal during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Maezie Wilcox (20 ) battles with Alondra Tinoco (13) for possession during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Sophia Petty (5) dribbles down field during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Patricia Bauer (20 prepares to kick the ball out of bounds as La Grande's Rylie Huddleston (6) attempts to intercept during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Rylie Huddleston (6) battles with Paulina Covarrubias (9) for possession during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Giselle Sanchez (7) dribbles down field during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
Sophia Petty (5) intercepts a pass during a match between La Grande and Ontario girls soccer teams at Community Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. La Grande won the competition 2-1 to improve their league record 6-0 on the season.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School girls soccer team kept up its impressive play in league competition, defeating Ontario 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Both teams went scoreless in the first half, adding high stakes to the second frame. The Tigers were able to squeak away with a 2-1 advantage with a goal spree late in the match.
Junior Rylie Huddleston scored in the 72nd minute off a Rosie Aguilera assist. Not long after, freshman Carlee Strand found the back of the net off an assist from Haylee McCall in the 77th minute.
La Grande held off Ontario in the final minutes and walked off with a victory, which improved the team’s record to 10-2-1 on the year and 6-0 in league play. The Tigers have now won their last 27 straight regular season league matchups.
After the win, La Grande stands at No. 5 in the OSAA 4A rankings heading into the playoffs. The Tigers will begin postseason play on Nov. 11 against an opponent yet to be determined.
