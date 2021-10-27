LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School girls soccer team kept up its impressive play in league competition, defeating Ontario 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Both teams went scoreless in the first half, adding high stakes to the second frame. The Tigers were able to squeak away with a 2-1 advantage with a goal spree late in the match.

Junior Rylie Huddleston scored in the 72nd minute off a Rosie Aguilera assist. Not long after, freshman Carlee Strand found the back of the net off an assist from Haylee McCall in the 77th minute.

La Grande held off Ontario in the final minutes and walked off with a victory, which improved the team’s record to 10-2-1 on the year and 6-0 in league play. The Tigers have now won their last 27 straight regular season league matchups.

After the win, La Grande stands at No. 5 in the OSAA 4A rankings heading into the playoffs. The Tigers will begin postseason play on Nov. 11 against an opponent yet to be determined.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.