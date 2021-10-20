MILTON-FREEWATER — The La Grande High School girls soccer team dominated from start to finish on Tuesday night, knocking off McLoughlin 8-0 on the road. The victory improved the team's record to 9-2-1 on the year and 5-0 in league play.
The Tigers were relentless from the first whistle, scoring goals early and often. Junior Rylie Huddleston opened up the scoring with a goal in the third minute off an assist from junior Sophia Petty.
Huddleston and Petty were back in action midway through the first half, scoring consecutive goals in the 17th and 19th minutes. Kaitlynn Reynolds tacked on another goal for La Grande in the 26th minute, coming off an assist from freshman Carlee Strand. Paige Allen added another first-half goal in the 35th minute to give La Grande a 5-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Tigers continued to stifle the Pioneers. Strand found the back of the net in the 45th minute to extend the lead to 6-0 out of halftime. Sophomore Abby Jorgenson scored two goals in close proximity, finding the back of the net in the 62nd and 68th minute. The late flurry of goals helped the Tigers walk off with an eight-goal advantage.
La Grande has been hitting its stride in league play this year, beating Greater Oregon League opponents by a combined score of 21-2. The Tigers have shut out their last four opponents and have allowed just three goals in the last eight contests.
Up next for La Grande, the Tigers will close out the regular season at home against Ontario on Oct. 26. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Community Stadium.
