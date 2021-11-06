Rosie Aguilera (18) kicks the ball out at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
WOODBURN — A valiant playoff run came to an end for the La Grande girls soccer team, losing 2-0 to Woodburn on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The loss ended the Tigers’ season at 11-3-1 overall, concluding a year in which La Grande claimed another Greater Oregon League title.
“Woodburn is a quality team, they really are well coached.” head coach Sam Brown said. “I thought we matched up well with them and had our chances."
Both teams battled back and forth early on, but a major momentum swing in favor of Woodburn late in the first half tilted the match. The Bulldogs scored two goals in quick succession, building a 2-0 lead just before the half.
Woodburn held a 2-0 lead at halftime and held off late rallies in the second half from La Grande. The Tigers had two legitimate attempts at goal that could have tilted the game, but La Grande was unable to capitalize.
Junior Rosie Aguilera had a free kick that bounced around in the box, only to be held out by the Bulldogs. Senior Susanna Durvik sent in a shot from distance that narrowly missed, leaving the Tigers searching for answers.
“If we would have gotten one, that might have changed the complexion of things a bit,” Brown said.
La Grande was unable to find the back of the net in the remainder of the match, as Woodburn held on to advance to the semifinals. The Bulldogs have put together an impressive season, improving to 11-0-4 overall.
