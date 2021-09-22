BAKER CITY — The Tigers earned a league victory over the rival Bulldogs, beating Baker 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Coming off a 3-3 tie with Fruitland that saw the team’s 3-0 lead slip away in the second half, La Grande came out firing on Tuesday night.
Junior Haylee McCall got things started early, finding the back of the net in the seventh minute to give the Tigers the early lead. Just a minute later, junior Maezie Wilcox followed up with another strike to extend La Grande’s lead to 2-0 at the eight-minute mark.
The Bulldogs fought back, adding a goal from sophomore Skye Smith in the 21st minute. La Grande carried a 2-1 lead into halftime of the team’s first league game of the year.
Things got dicey for La Grande, as Baker freshman Winter Smith tied the game in the 12th minute of the second half. When it looked like the Tigers might lose another lead, Wilcox scored the go-ahead goal in the 23rd minute of the second half to put La Grande up 3-2. The Tigers were able to hold onto the lead for the remainder of regulation to secure the victory.
The win improves La Grande’s record to 2-1-1 on the season and 1-0-0- in league play, while Baker falls to 2-5 on the year and 0-1 in the league. Up next, the Tigers will host McLoughlin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
