Rosie Aguilera (18) scores a goal against keeper Hannah Evans (0) for the first and only goal of the match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers’ soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Haylee McCall waves as the starters are announced at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Rosie Aguilera (18) battles for possession against Corbett’s Carly Hardie (19) at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. La Grande won the first match of the state playoffs, 1-0, over the Cardinals. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Giselle Sanchez (7) battles for possession against Ally Schimel (2) at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Raegan Heffler (16) and Carlee Strand (10) hit a double header near the Tiger's goal box at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Haylee McCall (13) dribbles down field at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Sophia Petty (5) battles against Corbett's Vicky Gabriel (17) at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Haylee McCall (13) chases down a wayward ball at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Maezie Wilcox (20) takes possession of the ball at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Rosie Aguilera (18) and Taylor Donohue (4) hit a double header at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Giselle Sanchez (7) battles with Meagan Hyzer (14) for possession at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Rosie Aguilera (18) kicks the ball out at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Rosie Aguilera (18) scores a goal against keeper Hannah Evans (0) for the first and only goal of the match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers’ soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Haylee McCall waves as the starters are announced at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Rosie Aguilera (18) battles for possession against Corbett’s Carly Hardie (19) at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. La Grande won the first match of the state playoffs, 1-0, over the Cardinals. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Giselle Sanchez (7) battles for possession against Ally Schimel (2) at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Raegan Heffler (16) and Carlee Strand (10) hit a double header near the Tiger's goal box at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Haylee McCall (13) dribbles down field at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Sophia Petty (5) battles against Corbett's Vicky Gabriel (17) at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Haylee McCall (13) chases down a wayward ball at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Maezie Wilcox (20) takes possession of the ball at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Rosie Aguilera (18) and Taylor Donohue (4) hit a double header at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Giselle Sanchez (7) battles with Meagan Hyzer (14) for possession at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Rosie Aguilera (18) kicks the ball out at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The La Grande Tigers' soccer team won the first match of the state playoffs 1-0 against visiting Corbett Cardinals.
LA GRANDE — It was a low-scoring affair, but the La Grande High School girls soccer team came away with a state playoff victory in front of its home crowd on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The Tigers came into the playoffs ranked No. 5 and faced a visiting Corbett team slotted at No. 12. Despite a late rally by Corbett, La Grande pulled off a 1-0 victory to move on to the next round.
“It was a tough match all around,” head coach Sam Brown said. “I’m thrilled. I think they played a great game.”
Both teams came out strong defensively, limiting quality scoring attempts early on. After 40 minutes of limited shots and offense, La Grande and Corbett headed to the locker room in a scoreless tie at halftime.
Early in the second half, La Grande stepped up the tempo and pushed the offensive pressure into the Corbett side of the field. In the 48th minute, junior Rosie Aguilera converted on a penalty kick that scorched past the goalkeeper.
The Tigers slowed the tempo and held possession to limit an equalizer, but Corbett did everything they could to keep its season alive. In the 55th minute, Corbett drilled a shot that flew just over the crossbar. A similar play in the 78th minute could have been an equalizer as well, but La Grande was able to hold onto the narrow advantage through the final whistle.
Up next, the Tigers will travel to face Woodburn in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6.
“We feel good moving forward,” Brown said. “Each game is going to be difficult moving forward, but we feel good about where we’re at.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.