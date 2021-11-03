LA GRANDE — It was a low-scoring affair, but the La Grande High School girls soccer team came away with a state playoff victory in front of its home crowd on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The Tigers came into the playoffs ranked No. 5 and faced a visiting Corbett team slotted at No. 12. Despite a late rally by Corbett, La Grande pulled off a 1-0 victory to move on to the next round.

“It was a tough match all around,” head coach Sam Brown said. “I’m thrilled. I think they played a great game.”

Both teams came out strong defensively, limiting quality scoring attempts early on. After 40 minutes of limited shots and offense, La Grande and Corbett headed to the locker room in a scoreless tie at halftime.

Early in the second half, La Grande stepped up the tempo and pushed the offensive pressure into the Corbett side of the field. In the 48th minute, junior Rosie Aguilera converted on a penalty kick that scorched past the goalkeeper.

The Tigers slowed the tempo and held possession to limit an equalizer, but Corbett did everything they could to keep its season alive. In the 55th minute, Corbett drilled a shot that flew just over the crossbar. A similar play in the 78th minute could have been an equalizer as well, but La Grande was able to hold onto the narrow advantage through the final whistle.

Up next, the Tigers will travel to face Woodburn in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6.

“We feel good moving forward,” Brown said. “Each game is going to be difficult moving forward, but we feel good about where we’re at.”

