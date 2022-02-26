La Grande’s Kaitlin Brock comes up from the referee’s position against Union’s Jenna Denton at the La Grande 3-Way Dual tournament in La Grande High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
CULVER — After a hard-fought season, local girls wrestlers concluded their season at the 2022 OSAA/OnPoint girls state championships on Thursday, Feb. 24. Several athletes from La Grande, Elgin and Union represented Union County at the state finals.
The Huskies led the way with 18 points en route to a 36th place finish out of 87 schools in attendance. The Tigers totaled 16.5 points to place 44th and the Bobcats added three points to finish 65th.
Elgin’s Aryanna Albright had an admirable run at the 235-pound division. Albright placed fourth after earning her way into the semifinals. The junior won her first two matches by fall to make it to the semifinals, before falling to Irrigon’s Stephanie Romero. Albright earned a victory by fall over Yared Calderon of McNary to clinch a spot in the third-place match. A defeat to Faith Wooley of Liberty clinched Albright’s spot on the podium with a fourth-place finish at the state meet.
La Grande’s Delia Gulzow earned a fifth-place finish at 115, defeating Taft’s Ryan Sou in the fifth-place match. Sou defeated Gulzow in the quarterfinal match, but Gulzow got her revenge in the consolation matchup. The junior won two straight consolation matches to work her way onto the podium.
Dora Galindo earned a bye in the consolation round one after being defeated in the first round. Galindo made a tough run in the consolation round one, but ultimately fell to Glencoe’s Izselle Mercado by decision.
Union’s Jenna Denton earned her way through to the consolation round three at 155. Denton received a bye in round one and fell to Roosevelt’s Vida Boskovic by fall in the quarterfinal round. After receiving a victory by disqualification over Kaitlin Brock of La Grande, Denton ultimately saw her run come to an end in the third round of the consolation bracket. Denton was defeated by fall by Eagle Point’s Sage Teixeira.
Brock earned her way into the consolation round two after a bye in the first round. She was defeated by Eagle Point’s Sage Teixeria in the opening round of the championship bracket.
The placements at the state meet conclude a productive season for local Union County wrestlers. Local teams will look to build on this season in order to continue the growth of girls wrestling in Oregon in years to come.
