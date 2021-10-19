COVE — The Cove football team has not made much noise this season, but a recent matchup with No. 5 Crane has head coach Levi Wiseman excited for the program’s future.
The Leopards came into the game as underdogs, but held on to lose by a narrow 16-6 deficit on Oct. 15.
Cove’s defense was incredibly stout against a Crane team that entered the contest averaging 57 points per contest over the last four games. The Leopards executed their game plan and heavily limited the Mustangs’ offensive production. A goal-line stand on the opening drive set the tone for the remainder of the game.
“We were focused on some of their key plays and got the guys to read those pretty quick,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman noted that several drops from Crane kept the Leopards in the game, but the team also had to factor in several injuries. Cove’s first- and second-string quarterbacks both were injured during the second half.
“I was extremely impressed with how my players came out, as well as the heart and grit that they came out with,” he said.
While the team is losing several key seniors, Wiseman’s group will return a large squad next season. He emphasized that strong performances against top teams like Crane provide motivation for the program moving forward.
“It’s the kind of momentum that we want to take into next season,” Wiseman said. “This is exactly the momentum we’re looking for.”
Young core for Powder Valley peaking at right time
ewThe Badgers won their three weekend matches, beating Pine Eagle, Wallowa and Union. The wins over Pine Eagle and Wallowa were in three straight sets, while the Badgers topped Union in four frames.
Lind will lean on senior Trinity Nesser and junior Dallee Bingham, two of the few upperclassmen on the roster. Other than that, it will be an effort of underclassmen looking to continue the program’s legacy as the postseason approaches.
“These players got thrown into the fire out of the gate,” Lind said. “It was tough, and there was a huge learning curve early on, but the main goal was to stay positive and look at everything as a learning opportunity.”
Freshman running back steps up for Badgers
WALLOWA — The Powder Valley football team has established itself as one of the most dynamic offenses at the 1A level. The Badgers have leaned on its foursome of seniors — Reece Dixon, Kaden Kreiger, Case Olson and Clay Martin — throughout a 6-1 start to the year that has the team ranked No. 2 in the 1A rankings.
In a 62-24 victory over Wallowa on Oct. 15, it was an unusual suspect stepping up for Powder Valley. Freshman Tucker Martin burst onto the scene, scoring three touchdowns on the night.
“Really impressed with the play from the younger guys,” Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb said. “Freshman Tucker Martin finally got healthy from an early-season injury and played a great game on both sides of the ball.”
Martin took advantage of his name being called in the first quarter, scoring on early reps. He scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter from 25 and 17 yards, giving the Badgers a dominant 34-0 lead at the end of the first frame.
Later in the second quarter, the freshman contributed on special teams with a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown. Cobb noted that his play on defense was stellar as well, adding another versatile threat to the lineup.
Powder Valley’s offense was already explosive, and Tucker Martin adds another option to attack opposing defenses. His contributions will be crucial to the team as the Badgers are set to square off with No. 5 Crane in the conclusion to the regular season. The matchup will have major implications on playoff seeding.
“The team is feeling great,” Cobb said. “We got most bumps and bruises all patched up the last few weeks.”
Joseph stays hot
JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team has shown itself to be one of the top teams in the area, rattling off 16 straight wins. The Eagles cruised by their weekend opponents, sweeping Elgin, Griswold and Nixyaawii.
Joseph has won 15 consecutive sets and given up only two sets in the last 35. The success has the Eagles at No. 4 in the OSAA 1A rankings with a 20-3 overall record and an 11-0 record in Old Oregon League action.
The successful regular season has earned Joseph a top seeding in diwstrict play, as the Eagles will play this Saturday at Baker High School against winners from earlier rounds in the bracket.
Union snaps 10-game losing streak
LYLE, Wash. — It was a glorious night for the Union High School football team on Oct. 15, knocking off Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat to snap a 10-game losing streak that dates back to the 2019-20 season.
The Bobcats beat Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 34-26 to avoid a winless season, improving to 1-6 on the year. The win marks both the highest point total of the year for Union and the least points allowed to an opponent in a single game this year.
While it is just one win, it is a step in the right direction for a program looking to build upward under head coach Mike Wisdom.
The time to celebrate will not last long, as the Bobcats will host top-ranked Adrian on Oct. 22.
