POWDER VALLEY — The Badgers have one of the most electric quarterback-wideout duos in seniors Reece Dixon and Kaden Krieger. The pair connected early and often in a massive 50-40 win over a St. Paul team ranked in the top five of the 1A rankings.
Down 8-0 on the team’s first offensive play of the game, Dixon threw a spot-on ball on the right side of the field to Krieger for a 70-yard touchdown strike. The two linked up again in the fourth quarter for another deep-ball touchdown, this time from about 60 yards out.
“In my opinion, and I might be a little biased, Kaden Krieger is the best receiver in the state at our level,” Dixon said. “He’s very athletic and has an ability to bring in balls that look like they might be way out of reach.”
In addition to the passing attack, senior running back Clay Martin gives opposing defensive coordinators headaches in the ground game. He rushed for two rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown from Dixon in the win over St. Paul.
The Badgers are No. 1 in the 1A rankings and host Cove on Sept. 24.
La Grande’s defense front sets the tone in win over ValeLA GRANDE — The Tigers came away with a statement win, knocking off Vale 37-12 at home on Sept. 17.
Head coach Rich McIlmoil was pleased with his defense’s efforts, saying that the game plan was highly centered around slowing down mobile Vale quarterback Tanner Steele. La Grande made it difficult for Vale’s offense all game long, holding the Vikings scoreless until well into the third quarter.
“Our defensive front played really well,” McIlmoil said. We got great play from our guys up front.”
Junior quarterback Logan Williams set the tone for La Grande’s offense, building a 30-0 lead at one point in the game. Williams rushed for a touchdown, but McIlmoil credited his leadership and understanding of the offense more than anything.
“He’s understanding the offense and the way I like to run things,” he said. “He’s a really talented kid and a good team motivator.”
La Grande faces one of its biggest challenges of the season this Thursday as Estacada comes to town for a matchup of undefeated 4A schools.
Elgin’s strong rushing attack big in win over CoveCOVE — The Huskies are taking a note out of the cross-country team’s playbook, running the ball for days. Head coach Kirt McClure has been upfront about his game plan from the start of the season, relying on his two-headed running back tandem to produce offense. The Huskies did so to perfection in a 58-38 victory over Cove on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Junior running backs Joe Lathrop and Bruce Morehead both tallied over 100 yards in a season-opening loss to Powder Valley and hit the ground running again in the matchup with the Leopards. Lathrop tallied 93 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown. Morehead ran for 135 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Even with the impressive running from the two backs, Elgin’s top rusher was quarterback Ty McLaughlin. The sophomore broke loose for 207 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 125 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.
McClure credited his team’s offensive line for creating gaps for rushers and giving McLaughlin space to make plays.
“They’re learning on the fly and I’m pretty impressed,” McClure said of the win over Cove.
Knapp brings home another first-place finish for Enterprise cross-countryWALLOWA — Enterprise senior Zac Knapp clocked in another blazing time at the Wallowa County Invitational on Friday, Sept. 17.
Knapp’s 16:20 was good for first place overall, nearly a minute and a half in front of the second place finisher. Enterprise will be happy that the second place finisher was Outlaw senior Bayden Menton with a time of 17:43. Finishing first and second place is a great start to winning a team race, which Enterprise did by scoring 27 points.
Senior Ian Goodrich placed seventh overall with a time of 18:44 and senior Chase Homan ran a 19:27. The Outlaws edged out Union by 12 points to win the boys 5K.
For Knapp, the standout runner has now won the Catherine Creek Scamper and Wallowa County Invitational in back-to-back weeks. He will be leading the charge as Enterprise looks to make a run at a state title this season.
