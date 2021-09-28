LA GRANDE — The La Grande football team was brought back to Earth a bit last week, losing their first game of the year against a strong Estacada team 44-14 on Thursday, Sept. 23. La Grande came in ranked No. 6 in the 4A standings, while Estacada was slated at No. 2.
Both teams were undefeated, so something had to give.
Unfortunately for La Grande, it was a typically stout defensive line that was outperformed by Estacada’s relentless rushing attack.
A rushing touchdown in the second quarter by quarterback Logan Williams cut Estacada’s lead to 14-7, but the Rangers scored 16 unanswered to take a three-score lead in the second half. Estacada controlled the tempo late in the game and went on to secure the win by a wide margin.
Estacada’s heavy rushing offense made things difficult for La Grande as the team tried to mount a comeback. With the clock constantly moving after every Estacada running play, each possession was crucial in the game.
Ultimately, Estacada’s rushing attack held its own while the team’s defensive unit severely limited the Tigers’ offense.
One major positive for La Grande was the return of linebacker/running back Brody MacMillan, who ran for 78 yards in his season debut. Other than some solid runs by MacMillan and Williams, La Grande’s offense struggled mightily.
The Estacada victory was a payback effort after La Grande ended the team’s season in the 2019 playoffs.
While La Grande still has plenty of games left this season to get back on track, the Tigers will look to use the loss to a strong Estacada team as a measuring stick moving forward.
Powder Valley wins fourth straight ahead of big matchup
NORTH POWDER — The Badgers handled business this week against Cove, winning 56-22 on Sept. 24. Powder Valley is off to a 4-0 start for the first time in at least eight years since OSAA has tallied team records.
Head coach Josh Cobb’s team has put up big numbers on offense this season, topping off Cove with a season-high 56 points. The Badgers have given opposing defenses headaches behind the electric senior trio of quarterback Reece Dixon, wideout Kaden Krieger and running back Clay Martin.
The Badgers are averaging 48.5 points per game and holding opponents to just 22.5. Powder Valley’s electric offense will face its biggest test of the season next week against an Adrian team that has outsourced its opponents 178-8 in four games this year. The 2019 1A champions will host the No. 1 Powder Valley Badgers in what could be a preview of the state championship game this year.
Short-handed La Grande boys soccer team finds a way
LA GRANDE — The Tigers have faced their share of hurdles so far this season, but the boys soccer team finds itself with a 3-1-0 record so far under head coach Sid Rangel. La Grande lost its opening contest against The Dalles/Dufur to start the year, but the Tigers earned their third straight victory this week, a 1-0 victory over Baker at Community Stadium on Sept. 22.
After a neck-and-neck scoreless first half, senior defender Brady Hutchins found the back of the net on a header off a corner kick early in the second half. This is the second time this year that the Tigers have gutted out a 1-0 victory, beating Pendleton by the same score on Sept. 14.
For Rangel, injuries have played a role this season as the team is currently without star defender Owen Rinker. Javier Villagomez and Landon Perry have both struggled with injuries early in the year as well. The Tigers have had to shuffle positions around in order to keep the team’s success alive this year.
“We’ve picked up several injuries throughout the past week,” Rangel said. “The player’s health is always first, so we’re just hopeful we can get them back at some point and make a run in the playoffs.”
Even with a short-handed unit, La Grande has been able to come away with close victories this year. Rangel’s squad faces off against a 4-2 McLoughlin team on Sept. 29 and will look for his remaining players to step up in the absence of several key players.
Elgin suffers tough blow in loss to Crane
LA GRANDE — The Huskies knew they were in for a challenge against a strong Crane team, but an injury suffered during the game could prove even more costly in the long run.
Crane defeated Elgin 56-12 at Community Stadium in La Grande on Sept. 25, a one-sided effort. The Huskies hung close early in the game, but allowed 32 unanswered points by the Mustangs at one point in the game.
Junior running back Joe Lathrop was hurt during the game and could be out for several weeks depending on the extent of the injury. Lathrop is a part of a running back duo next to Bruce Morehead that regularly sees 100-yard games from each starter.
With Lathrop out, the Huskies could have serious trouble finding a replacement. Head coach Kirt McClure’s team has only 11 players on the roster, which makes it difficult to replace players.
Elgin has a matchup with winless Union coming up, a game that would be considered winnable with Lathrop in the game. With his status up in the air, McClure is hoping that his remaining players will step up in his absence.
“None of them gave up against Crane, even at the end,” he said. “I think we’ll be fine.”
