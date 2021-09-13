NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley is quickly building up its 2021 resume, adding a dominant 46-14 win over Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 9. The win improves the Badgers to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in 1A Special District 2.
The strong start to the season has Powder Valley ranked No. 2 in the OSAA Class 1A standings after Week 2. The Badgers have one more nonleague matchup at home against No. 5 St. Paul this week, before playing five straight league games.
Powder Valley has now scored 40 or more points in both outings this year and has held its opponents to 14 points in each contest. In both games this year, the Badgers have jumped out to a large lead at halftime and cruised to the finish in dominant fashion.
Senior quarterback Reece Dixon is leading the charge this year and added an impressive performance against Elgin. Dixon threw for three passing touchdowns and scored one rushing touchdown. The mobile quarterback is leading a dynamic Badgers offense to success early on.
For Elgin, Bruce Morehead and Joe Lathrop both rushed for more than 100 yards in the team’s first game of the season. The Huskies will lean heavily on the run throughout the season.
Comeback kids
Two premier volleyball programs at the Class 1A level met on Friday, Sept. 10, with the Powder Valley Badgers and Imbler Panthers facing off in a five-set shootout.
Powder Valley jumped out to a two-set lead, but Imbler fought back to win the match in five sets. The Panthers outlasted the Badgers 15-8 in the final set to secure a crucial league win.
Head coach Jennifer Teeter’s squad is highlighted by a strong group of seniors that lead the way. Emily Arnoldus recorded 20 digs and four aces in the comeback victory.
After the weekend, the Panthers climbed up to No. 7 in the state at the 1A level, while Powder Valley is close behind at No. 10. Both schools will look to keep improving as the season goes on as both teams are capable of competing for a state title.
Cove snags first win of the season
Relief.
That was head coach Levi Wiseman’s mentality after a 36-28 victory over Union snapped a 13-game losing streak that dated back to the 2018-19 season.
Quarterback Patrick Frisch impressed in his second career start at the position, while tight end/linebacker Bryce Englishmatg had a strong performance defensively.
The Leopards outgained the Bobcats 449-265 and held the lead for the entirety of the battle. Now having tasted victory, Cove will look to keep the momentum going in a home matchup with Elgin (0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Local runners stand out at Catherine Creek Scamper
Top cross-country runners gathered at Catherine Creek State Park for a muddy competition on Friday, Sept. 10.
Enterprise’s Zac Knapp dominated the competition, finishing in 17:22, more than 30 seconds in front of Union’s Taylor Fox. Bayden Menton finished third for Enterprise, while Union sophomore Eli Williams finished fifth and freshman Nathanael O’Reilly placed seventh.
Caleb Murie was La Grande’s top finisher, turning in a time of 21 minutes, followed by Michael Gisi (22:43) and Cahill Robinson (24:16). Imbler’s top finisher was Clinton Tarvin at 22:15 and Elgin’s highest finish came from Joshua Wilson at 22:35.
On the girls side, La Grande scored three of the top six runners. Emily Tubbs (21:50), Kiah Carlson (22:28) and Faith Calhoun (23:01) highlighted a strong showing from the Tigers.
Union’s Audrey Wells took second place at 22:11, followed by Audrey Garlitz at 23:21. Imbler’s Austyn Turner cracked the top 10 at 23:28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.