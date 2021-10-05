BAKER CITY — It has been all gold this year for La Grande’s Emily Tubbs.
The sophomore cross-country runner took first overall in the Baker Invite on Friday, Oct. 1, marking her fourth straight individual win to start the season.
Tubbs has been regularly joined by freshman Cecilia Villagomez, sophomore Faith Calhoun and sophomore Kiah Carlson at the top of the results sheets, creating a strong group of top runners.
Tubbs turned in a time of 20 minutes, 31.55 seconds, to beat the second-place runner by more than 20 seconds, but it was still far from her best performance of the year. The sophomore standout ran a season-best 19:54.72 to win the Payette Open. Tubbs is leading the way and looking like a strong candidate for a top finish at regional and state competitions later in the season.
Villagomez has improved her time during each race this year, clocking in with a career-best 21:16.61 at the Baker Invite. Her third-place finish secured her spot with La Grande’s top runners in only the fourth race of her high school career.
Carlson did not compete at the Baker Invite, but she has placed in the top five in every race this year. For Calhoun, a 21:37.31 at the Baker Invite was her second-best time of the year.
The four La Grande’s cross-county runners are leading the way for what could be a strong push at the end of the season. While the Tigers have a small varsity roster, its top contenders will look to sustain the success and carry the team’s hopes.
Goose egg
ADRIAN — It was far from an ideal weekend for Powder Valley football. In a matchup between No. 1 and No. 2, the top ranked Badgers fell 38-0 to Adrian.
“Powder Valley did not show up for that game,” Badgers head coach Josh Cobb said.
The big story coming into the game was Powder Valley’s high-octane offense matching up with Adrian’s brick wall of a defense. Unfortunately for the Badgers, defense prevailed as Powder Valley took its first loss of the year. Powder Valley came into the game averaging 48.5 points per game through a 4-0 start to the year, while Adrian outscored its opponents 170-8 coming into the matchup.
The typically dynamic trio of quarterback Reece Dixon, wide receiver Kaden Krieger and running back Clay Martin were completely stifled in the loss. The Badgers tallied only a handful of first downs throughout the game and early turnovers hurt momentum.
“We could not get around the edge. They had the outside contained really well,” Cobb said. “They’re a darn good football team.”
Cobb said this game will be telling to see how the team responds for the rest of the season.
“They can learn from this or they can roll over,” he said.
Morehead, McLaughlin step up for shorthanded Elgin
UNION — Elgin’s three-headed rushing attack of Ty McLaughlin, Bruce Morehead and Joe Lathrop was missing a piece this week, as Lathrop was limited due to an injury suffered last week against Crane. With Morehead as the only running back in the backfield, the junior stepped up in a big way during a 48-24 win over Union on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Morehead broke loose for 212 yards and three touchdowns as Elgin’s offense dominated the game in the second half. McLaughlin, the team’s sophomore quarterback, also helped compensate for Lathrop’s missing production, rushing for 271 yards and three touchdowns.
The duo of running backs typically split carries and work the opposite sides of the line, but Morehead was tasked with playing the role of the workhorse running back for the entire game. Lathrop played through the injury, but served primarily as a decoy wide receiver.
“It took us a while to get the offense up and rolling without Joe in the backfield, but the offensive line stepped up big,” Elgin head coach Kirt McClure said.
Elgin’s offense is typically designed around deceiving defenders through mixed carries to Lathrop and Morehead. Despite playing much more one-dimensional this week, Morehead was able to carry the load offensively against an evenly matched Union squad. McLaughlin’s speed behind center has also proven to be a large part of Elgin’s offensive scheme this year.
After picking up an important league victory without one of the team’s star players, morale is high at Elgin moving forward.
“The mindset is good after the win,” McClure said. “To beat Enterprise would bump us up in the rankings and be a big win.”
