LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School softball team is riding a major momentum swing into the 4A state semifinals.
The Tigers earned one-sided victories in the opening two rounds, defeating Banks and Ontario at home. La Grande bested the Braves 9-1 on Wednesday, May 25, and bore the stormy weather conditions to top Ontario 9-3 on May 27.
La Grande’s senior duo of Grace Neer and Kinzy Bowen showed up in a big way in the first two rounds — a pair of back-to-back home runs from Neer and Bowen was the icing on the cake in the victory over Ontario that sent the Tigers flying high into the state semi finals.
In the game one victory over Banks, Neer was unstoppable at the plate. The College of Idaho commit went 3-4, scoring two runs and hitting in two RBIs. For Bowen, the Oregon State commit tallied a game-high four RBIs and scored one run off a 2-4 performance at the plate.
The Tigers capitalized off a big fifth inning, scoring five runs. La Grande added two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to walk off with a lopsided win.
Freshman Carlee Strand came up big in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 11 opposing batters across seven innings — she allowed just four hits and one run.
In game two, a brief 1-0 lead for Ontario in the top of the first was the only sign of weakness for La Grande. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first and ignited for four runs to take a six-run victory.
Neer and Bowen hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, capping off another strong day on the softball diamond. Neer led the way with two RBIs off a 2-4 outing, while Bowen went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Carlee Jensen added to the efforts, going 2-3 with three runs.
Neer commanded the pitcher’s circle well, striking out eight batters across six innings — she allowed six hits and three runs. Neer is 8-3 on the year and has tallied 116 strikeouts on the year. Bowen has 41 total RBIs and 30 runs, while Neer has 44 RBIs and 28 runs.
The victories for La Grande clinched a spot in the 4A state semifinals, where the Tigers will face either Estacada or Cascade. If Estacada wins, La Grande will host the semifinal matchup at Pioneer Park — a victory for Cascade would send the Tigers to the west side of the state on May 31.
The Tigers started off the season 1-4, but have since rallied late in the year. La Grande holds the No. 3 ranking in the state and won seven of its last 10 games to close out the regular season.
La Grande will play again on May 31, with the first pitch of the semifinal matchup yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.