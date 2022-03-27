UNION — The Union Bobcats softball team hosted the Union Spring Bash, defending home field with a 2-1 record on the weekend.
The Bobcats lost the opening contest to Burns 5-2, but bounced back with wins over Bonanza and Warrenton,
In the opening game of the weekend on Friday, March 25, Union was stifled by Burns pitcher Ayla Davies. The sophomore pitched a gem, recording 19 strikeouts on the day.
“We struggled to put the ball in play against a very strong Burns pitcher,” Union head coach Paul Phillips said.
After falling behind 4-0, Union tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit. The Bobcats would not come any closer to victory, falling 5-2.
Callie Glenn had a strong performance on the mound for Union, throwing 14 strikeouts.
The Bobcats bounced back in a big way, defeating Bonanza 13-0 in the second game of Day 1.
Glenn three three shutout innings and earned the win, while Cabella Gregory pitched in relief.
Union capitalized on small ball early on, relying on strong base running and bunting.
“All the girls hit the ball well, one through nine,” Phillips said.
Kali Coots and Megan Winterton led the way with three runs scored. Glenn and Brea Rudd both scored two runs each.
The Bobcats ended the tournament strong on March 26, taking down Warrenton 14-2.
Union put up six runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead. Glenn threw the first four innings, while Gregory closed out the fifth inning.
Glenn, Winterton, Jazmyne Gonzales, Gregory, Emma Ricker, Coots and Amanda Lawyer all scored two runs each.
“It was a great weekend for us overall,” Phillips said. “A lot of kids got to see a lot of action on the field, which as a coach is all you can ask for."
The Bobcats improved to 5-1 on the year and saw their OSAA state ranking increase to No. 4 in the 2A rankings. Up next, Union will host Elgin/Imbler for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. on April 1.
