LA GRANDE – The La Grande softball team started its playoff aspirations off in solid form.
The Tigers defeated Banks 9-1 in the second round of the OSAA 4A state playoffs on Wednesday, May 25. Carlee Strand pitched a strong outing from the pitcher’s circle as La Grande cruised to the next round.
La Grande had an explosive third inning with five runs – a strong indication of where the game was headed as the team won by eight runs. The Tigers went on to score another two runs in the fourth and sixth innings before holding on for victory in the top of the seventh.
Banks struggled to find hits at the plate against Strand, managing just one run across seven innings. The freshman struck out eleven batters en route to victory.
The Tigers struck gold with two home runs – one by Kinzy Bowen in the third inning and one by Grace Neer in the fourth. Bowen led the way offensively, tallying a game-high 4 RBIs off a 4-1 performance at the plate. Carlee Jensen and Neer each scored two runs. Jensen, Rylie Huddleston and Paige Allen each had an RBI.
Coming off the victory, the Tigers will face the winner of Estacada and Cascade in the quarterfinals on May 27. La Grande will host the game, regardless of the opponent.
